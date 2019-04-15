YEP says: Support family and friends of murderd Poppy Devey Waterhouse in Leeds half Marathon

THE family and freinds of Poppy Devey Waterhouse, the young woman brutally murdered by her jealous partner, are to fulfill her dream of running a half marathon.

Throughout the traumatic court proceedings the family, who must have been under intense emotional stress, behaved with the utmost dignity. It must have taken incredible willpower to do so.

Last week they spoke of how Poppy’s death was not a “story” it was real life, a devastating loss that they are having to deal with. Now her father Rupert and brother Zebedee, will be joined by nine of her friends and colleagues from William Hill in Leeds for the city’s half marathon.

Some have never run before. They said it was one of Poppy’s ambitions to run a half marathon this year and so they want to do it in her name. One said: “This challenge will be a first for most of us, and until recently some of us hadn’t run a single mile in over 10 years, let alone 13 miles, but it is a challenge that we are determined to see through. Our inspiration is someone that brought out the best in all of us, forever encouraging us to do something out of our comfort zone, and motivating us to be better versions of ourselves.”

It’s a wonderful thing to do and we urge all our readers to help support them in raising money for St Gemma’s Hospice and Martin House Children’s Hospice.

