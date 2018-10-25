YEP says: Leeds soldier blown up by roadside bomb in Afghanistan to trek Himalayas to help Royal British Legion

Lyndon Chatting-Walters, the 28-year-old Bramhope soldier blown up by a roadside bomb is a remarkable man.

Today he has paid tribute to the Royal British Legion who he says “saved his life” during his time at the Battle Back Centre in Shropshire - a special unit for sick and injured troops.

When we see the poppy sellers raising money every year it is not always the most recent wars that spring to our minds - and in this centenary year of the end of the First World War, it is that conflict which is getting much of the media attention. The poppy, after all, represents those bloody battle fields.

War hero seriously injured in blast set for Himalayan trek with wounded veterans.

Mr Chatting Walters’ battle fields were the dusty roads of Afghanistan where, following a 10-hour firefight with Taliban fighters, his Landrover was hit by a roadside bomb. Battle Back helped him to cope with the mental strain of the experience.

He is now helping lead 13 sick and wounded veterans on a 22-day trekking and climbing expedition in the Himalayas, saying: “I can genuinely say that if I hadn’t gone to the Battle back Centre when I did I wouldn’t be here now. It saved my life. This expedition is a chance to reflect on the past and those that we have lost.

AS they set off for Nepal today the YEP wishes the Carneige Great Outdoors team every success.

You are all heroes in our eyes.

