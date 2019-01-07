YEP says: Leeds NHS staff deserve your praise

WENDY Curtis’ story is remarkable, and is another example of the miracles which happen daily in our NHS Hospitals.

What is equally remarkable is that the team at Leeds General Infirmary’s Acute Stroke Unit dealt with the same number of patients, in one frantic 12-hours, than they would normally see in a whole week.

They deserve all the praise and credit that Wendy, and her partner Michael Cran have given them whenw they nominated the team as part of the YEP-backed Big Thank You campaign.

Our NHS staff are amazing, and we cannot praise and thank them enough.