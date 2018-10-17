YEP says: Leeds flood victims deserve better from Government

Yesterday was the Government’s chance to make good on promises to Leeds flood victims who, as they bailed out the stinking waters, were told they would enjoy “one of the most resilient flood defence programmes in the country”.

Looking back on Boxing Day floods 2015

But that was after Boxing Day floods in 2015. Fast forward to yesterday when Leeds MPS and councillors hoped to find some assurance from Flooding Minister Therese Coffey, when they put forward their demand for £18m for flood defences. But they left the Environment Agency empty handed and frustrated.

Leeds West MP Rachel Reeves, who has not let up in this fight, said: “We are no further forward in getting the money to build the flood defences we need. And we’re no further forward in getting the start date for works beginning. We asked for when she might be able to give us greater certainty, and lo and behold she couldn’t tell us. Today was a real missed opportunity for the Government Minister to make a commitment to Leeds.

Although she accepted the Government’s current plan was not enough to protect Leeds, she would not commit to anything more.Why don’t we matter here in this city? When our people were bailing out flood waters they were promised money to stop it happening again.

Yesterday’s outcome was nothing short of shameful.