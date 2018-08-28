YEP says: Leeds breast cancer backlog must be cleared as priority

FOR anyone with a diagnosis of suspected breast cancer a delay in seeing a specialist will cause not just a delay in the onset of treatment, should that prove necessary, but will increase mental turmoil and distress.

More than 1,000 patients waited beyond the official 14-day NHS deadline in the three months to June in Leeds after being urgently referred with suspicious symptoms and these delays are among the worst in England.

Whilst we have to be pleased an urgent review of breast services has been ordered, the backlog must be cleared first and then the underlying causes behind the delays uncovered and addressed.