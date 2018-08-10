YEP says: Charging people to drive into Leeds will not solve air pollution

All it takes is a hot spell for talks of climate change to crank up a few degrees.

There are plenty of disputes to be had over climate change and to what extent pollution contributes to global warning is another subject which generates a lot of hot air.

There is less controversy about the affects pollution has on people’s health. Pollution is killing people throughout the world.

Earlier this year the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) and World Health Organization (WHO) agreed to a joint action to tackle environmental health risks that cause an estimated 12.6 million premature deaths every year.

But that policy has to filter down to other countries, governments and local areas, otherwise surely we are shouting into the wind?

Leeds council confident on pollution - read more here

Leeds has a problem with air pollution and it does affect people’s health. Consultation ends on Sunday for the proposed Leeds Clean Air Charging Zone, which could involve taxing motorists up to £50 a day to enter certain parts of the city. Nobody wants to pay more and motorists (bus and rail users too) are soft targets for bringing in cash. It will need more than just a punitive measure locally. What happens in Leeds has to be part of a co-ordinated and joined up approach to reducing air pollution - you won’t get cars off the road until there are viable alternatives.

More strikes on Northern services - read more here