YEP says: Celebrating Windrush generation in Leeds

Leeds will be telling the stories of the Windrush Generation, people who travelled from the Caribbean to make a new life in the city in the 1940s, 50s and 60s, as part of Black History Month.

It was the post-war labour shortages which led to the Government to look overseas to encourage people to come here to work. The families that came, and the future generations, have made a huge contribution to life and culture in Leeds. It is what makes cases like that of Lorenzo Hoyte, a Windrush child who like many others have lived and worked here for years and yet face red-tape nightmares to get passports, so disgraceful. He and others should never have been put through this.



Windush child’s passport finally issued after 52-year wait