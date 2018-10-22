YEP says... we launch Light Up A Life with £3million milestone in touching distance

Today the Yorkshire Evening Post is urging the people of Leeds to remember someone special and raise vital funds as we edge within touching distance of the £3million mark in our Half and Half appeal.

Supporting Leeds’ two hospices, Half and Half - thought to be Britain’s longest running local newspaper campaign - is now less than £15,000 away from the momentous fundraising milestone.

Members of the public singing carols around the lit Chritmas Tree at the Yorkshire Evening Post Half and Half Appeal Light Up A Life at The Light in Leeds .

To give an extra boost, today we launch the YEP’s Light Up a Life appeal in partnership with the hospices, St Gemma’s in Moortown and Sue Ryder Wheatfields in Headingley.

Our annual fundraiser sees a tree decorated with hundreds of remembrance lights go on display at The Light shopping centre over the Christmas period. Readers can sponsor the lights - which will be lit during a special carol service on December 5 - in memory of someone special and each dedication will be listed in a roll of honour by the tree and in the paper.

All proceeds go to Half and Half, which splits donations equally between the two much-loved institutions.

With just £15k to go, the YEP’s editor Hannah Thaxter hopes our Light Up A Life fundraiser will help readers to show their support to the city’s two hospices – which both mark their 40th anniversaries this year – and give the Half and Half Appeal a real boost towards its fundraising milestone.

She said: “It would be amazing if we could hit the target in this 40th anniversary year for the hospices. It is such an emotional and touching event and a wonderful opportunity to remember those that we have all lost.

“If you’ve never taken part in this before, please can I appeal to you to make a donation this year and help us to give even more money to the hospices, who work to support those with cancer and other life-limiting illnesses, and their families and friends, all year round.”

Kate Bratt-Farrar, hospice director at Sue Ryder Wheatfields Hospice, said: “Time is ticking and Christmas will be here sooner than people think.

“It is an ideal time to get together to celebrate the lives of the people we love most and have touched our life. We hope to see as many people as possible at the Light Up A Life event on December 5 to remember loved ones.

“The Yorkshire Evening Post and its readers have played such a vital role over the years supporting the two local hospices, Sue Ryder Wheatfields Hospice and St Gemma’s Hospice, and it would be fantastic if this event will help raise the £15,000 necessary to reach the £3m milestone of the Yorkshire Evening Post Half and Half appeal”.

Tracy Dick, director of income generation, said: “St Gemma’s Hospice is absolutely delighted and very grateful to be supported once again by the Yorkshire Evening Post’s Light up a Life Appeal.

“Taking time to reflect and remember loved ones who can no longer be with us, is always important and especially so as Christmas approaches.

“The Light up a Life Appeal is a wonderful way to honour the memory of loved ones, with a special light shining for them on the spectacular Christmas tree at The Light.

“We are only £15,000 away from reaching the YEP’s £3m target for the Half and Half Appeal; we hope you will join us this year in honouring the memory of those who were closest to you, whilst also supporting the vital work of St Gemma’s Hospice and Sue Ryder Wheatfields Hospice.”

To sponsor a light, fill in the coupon on this page and send a donation to The Editor’s Secretary, Yorkshire Evening Post, No 1 Leeds, 26 Whitehall Road, Leeds, LS12 1BE.

Cheques should be made payable to YEP’s Half and Half Appeal. The closing date for names to be added to the roll of honour is Monday, November 26.

Dedications will be published in the paper every Saturday from November 10 to December 1.