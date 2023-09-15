Yarnbury RFC looking for an old family
The club said it is very proud of its history in Horsforth, and recently it has managed to identify and trace 14 former members who lost their lives in World War I.
"We have now identified two members who died during World War II,” said spokesman Adam Stephenson.
“We have successfully traced the family of one former member, but we need assistance to help identify the second, as we would like to invite any surviving family members up to Yarnbury RFC, where we plan to unveil a plaque later this year in their honour.”
The club knows that the person is Jack Stanger, born October 28 1924 in Leeds and he died on July 30 1944 age 19 in Normandy France.
He was awarded the Military Medal posthumously following his actions that resulted in his untimely death.
Jack’s mum and dad were : Albert and Dorothy Everline Stanger. They lived on Bachelor Lane in Horsforth in 1939, and later moved to Cragg Avenue, Horsforth.
Dorothy died in 1961 in Wharfedale, Yorkshire.
Adam added: “So are you related to the Stanger family?
"Do you know who might know what happened to them?
There is also a brother who was in the Fleet Air Arm and survived the war, and there may have been a sister."
Anyone who can help should phone Adam on 07753495922. A ceremony will be held at Yarnbury in November.