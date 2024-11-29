Wyke Beck Gipton: Man confirmed dead after body pulled from beck in Leeds

A man’s body has been pulled from a beck in Leeds.

The discovery, at Wyke Beck near Foxwood Farm Way in Gipton, happened shortly before 8am this morning (November 29).

A man was confirmed dead after a body was pulled from Wyke Beck in Leeds.

He was confirmed dead. Police said that there are not thought to be any suspicious circumstances regarding the death.

In a statement, a spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Emergency services attended and the body of a man was recovered from the water.

“He was confirmed deceased. Enquiries are continuing and a scene is currently in place.”

