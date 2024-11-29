Wyke Beck Gipton: Man confirmed dead after body pulled from beck in Leeds
The discovery, at Wyke Beck near Foxwood Farm Way in Gipton, happened shortly before 8am this morning (November 29).
He was confirmed dead. Police said that there are not thought to be any suspicious circumstances regarding the death.
In a statement, a spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Emergency services attended and the body of a man was recovered from the water.
“He was confirmed deceased. Enquiries are continuing and a scene is currently in place.”
