Writing on the wall at Leeds hospice could be from Kaiser Chiefs or the PM

Have your say

A stellar cast as diverse as Kaiser Chiefs and the Prime Minister will help to celebrate the 40th anniversary of St Gemma’s Hospice in Leeds.

The rock band, whose members hail from north of the city, have contributed postcard-sized artworks for an exhibition which will raise funds for the centre.

Theresa May, the comedian John Bishop and the Yorkshire landscape artist Ashley Jackson are also taking part.

The art is being sold in a blind auction on eBay, which runs until November 2, with the names of the originators concealed.

An anniversary arts festival, including a photographic exhibition, will run alongside, at The Grammar School in Leeds, from tomorrow to Sunday.

Pete Watson, senior events fundraiser for the hospice, said: “We want people to bid on their favourite art, or the piece they think a celebrity has created.

“Contributors’ names will be used to promote the project but who created which individual piece of artwork will be a secret.

“So it’s all down to bidding for what might be a high-value postcard, which is what makes this project so exciting.”

A percentage of the sales will be donated to the hospice.