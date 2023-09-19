Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Wrenthorpe Park Wakefield: Police issue statement after man's body found in park

West Yorkshire Police have issued a statement after a man's body was found in a local park.
Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 19th Sep 2023, 13:22 BST
Updated 19th Sep 2023, 13:22 BST
Police were called to the scene at Wrenthorpe Park, Wakefield around 6.59am yesterday morning (Monday, September 18) after receiving reports of a man found dead.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “At 6.59am yesterday (Monday), police received a concern for safety report after a man was found unconscious in Wrenthorpe Park, Wakefield. Officers and ambulance attended and the man was pronounced deceased at the scene.

“There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances and a file has been prepared for the coroner.”

