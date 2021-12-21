Emergency services are at the scene of the fire, which is at a commercial building.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said: “We’re in attendance at a single story commercial building in the Upper Wortley area (LS12)

“We took the call at 10.38- we have 6 crews and an aerial appliance there (Leeds x2, Hunslet, Moortown, Stanningley and Morley – the aerial appliance is from Bradford).

The scene of the fire in Wortley

“The police are also in attendance.

“No reports of any injuries.”