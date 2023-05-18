Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Wortley death: Man found dead in van by police in Leeds after concerns for his safety reported

A man was found dead in a van after police were called with concerns for his safety.

James Connolly
By James Connolly
Published 18th May 2023, 10:28 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th May 2023, 10:28 BST

The discovery was made by officers from West Yorkshire Police in Wortley at 5.40pm yesterday (May 17).

They had been called to the scene, near the junction of Windmill Rise and Blue Hill Lane, after residents reported concerns for his safety. A cordon was put in place and there was a significant police presence in the residential area. Both the ambulance and fire service were also in attendance.

His death is not being treated as suspicious and a report is being prepared for the coroner.

Police were called to reports of concerns for the safety of a man in a van at the junction of Blue Hill Lane and Windmill Rise. Picture: Google.Police were called to reports of concerns for the safety of a man in a van at the junction of Blue Hill Lane and Windmill Rise. Picture: Google.
Police were called to reports of concerns for the safety of a man in a van at the junction of Blue Hill Lane and Windmill Rise. Picture: Google.
