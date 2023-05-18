Wortley death: Man found dead in van by police in Leeds after concerns for his safety reported
A man was found dead in a van after police were called with concerns for his safety.
The discovery was made by officers from West Yorkshire Police in Wortley at 5.40pm yesterday (May 17).
They had been called to the scene, near the junction of Windmill Rise and Blue Hill Lane, after residents reported concerns for his safety. A cordon was put in place and there was a significant police presence in the residential area. Both the ambulance and fire service were also in attendance.
His death is not being treated as suspicious and a report is being prepared for the coroner.