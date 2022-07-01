Police were called to woods close to Aberford Road, Woodlesford, at about 9.53am this morning.
They had received reports that a suspicious item had been found.
Explosive ordnance disposal specialists were sent to the woods to investigate the item.
The item was found to be safe and taken away.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: "Police were called to woodland close to Aberford Road at about 9.53am this morning following reports of a suspicious item being located there.
"The EOD attended but following further investigation the item was found not to be suspicious and was taken away for safe disposal."