Police were called to woods close to Aberford Road, Woodlesford, at about 9.53am this morning.

They had received reports that a suspicious item had been found.

Explosive ordnance disposal specialists were sent to the woods to investigate the item.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Woodland near Aberford Road, Woodlesford, where the incident took place (Photo: Google)

The item was found to be safe and taken away.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: "Police were called to woodland close to Aberford Road at about 9.53am this morning following reports of a suspicious item being located there.