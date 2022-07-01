Woodlesford incident: Bomb squad called to Leeds woods after reports of suspicious package

The bomb squad has been called out to woodland in Leeds following reports of a suspicious package there.

By Abbey Maclure
Friday, 1st July 2022, 6:07 pm

Police were called to woods close to Aberford Road, Woodlesford, at about 9.53am this morning.

They had received reports that a suspicious item had been found.

Explosive ordnance disposal specialists were sent to the woods to investigate the item.

Woodland near Aberford Road, Woodlesford, where the incident took place (Photo: Google)

The item was found to be safe and taken away.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: "Police were called to woodland close to Aberford Road at about 9.53am this morning following reports of a suspicious item being located there.

"The EOD attended but following further investigation the item was found not to be suspicious and was taken away for safe disposal."

