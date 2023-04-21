Woodhouse Lane crash: Man dies after being found injured in Leeds car park following suspected e-scooter crash
A man has died after being found injured in a Leeds car park, following what police believe was an e-scooter crash.
The 24-year-old man was found in the car park of the Unite Students Broadcasting Tower building, Woodhouse Lane, on Thursday evening. West Yorkshire Police were contacted by the ambulance service shortly after 9pm.
The man was treated by paramedics but died at the scene of the crash a short time later. He was found near to a metal barrier and his e-scooter was nearby.
Police launched an investigation into the crash and found the man was travelling from work in Headingley to Leeds City Station prior to being found. The car park was cordoned off by police as they work to establish the circumstances of the incident.
Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact officers via 101 quoting reference 13230219385 or online via the Live Chat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.