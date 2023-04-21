The 24-year-old man was found in the car park of the Unite Students Broadcasting Tower building, Woodhouse Lane, on Thursday evening. West Yorkshire Police were contacted by the ambulance service shortly after 9pm.

The man was treated by paramedics but died at the scene of the crash a short time later. He was found near to a metal barrier and his e-scooter was nearby.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police launched an investigation into the crash and found the man was travelling from work in Headingley to Leeds City Station prior to being found. The car park was cordoned off by police as they work to establish the circumstances of the incident.

The man was found injured in the car park of the Broadcasting Tower student building in Woodhouse Lane, Leeds (Photo: Google)