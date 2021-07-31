West Yorkshire Fire Service crews were called by police shortly after 1am this morning (July 31).

On arrival, one woman was out of the water but another was wedged between a wall and a raking ladder on Little Neville Street, the fire service confirmed.

The woman was rescued by the water rescue crews and handed over to the care of an ambulance team.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two women were rescued from the water on Little Neville Street