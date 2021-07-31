Woman wedged between wall and ladder in water at Granary Wharf
A woman was dramatically rescued by water rescue teams after becoming "wedged between a wall and a raking ladder" at Granary Wharf.
Saturday, 31st July 2021, 12:36 pm
Updated
Saturday, 31st July 2021, 12:38 pm
West Yorkshire Fire Service crews were called by police shortly after 1am this morning (July 31).
On arrival, one woman was out of the water but another was wedged between a wall and a raking ladder on Little Neville Street, the fire service confirmed.
The woman was rescued by the water rescue crews and handed over to the care of an ambulance team.
A total of two water rescue crews from Leeds and two fire engines from Hunslet attended.