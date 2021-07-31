Woman wedged between wall and ladder in water at Granary Wharf

A woman was dramatically rescued by water rescue teams after becoming "wedged between a wall and a raking ladder" at Granary Wharf.

By Daniel Sheridan
Saturday, 31st July 2021, 12:36 pm
Updated Saturday, 31st July 2021, 12:38 pm

West Yorkshire Fire Service crews were called by police shortly after 1am this morning (July 31).

On arrival, one woman was out of the water but another was wedged between a wall and a raking ladder on Little Neville Street, the fire service confirmed.

The woman was rescued by the water rescue crews and handed over to the care of an ambulance team.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Two women were rescued from the water on Little Neville Street

A total of two water rescue crews from Leeds and two fire engines from Hunslet attended.

LeedsHunslet