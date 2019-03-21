Woman suffers serious injuries after being hit by car on busy Leeds road

Have your say

A woman has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after being hit by car on a busy Leeds road.

Police were called at 17:24 (Thursday 21 March) to reports of a collision on Whitehall Road in Leeds.

The road is currently closed

Emergency services including ambulance attended the scene after the collision between a car and a pedestrian.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "A female pedestrian has suffered serious injuries after being knocked down by a vehicle on Whitehall Road."

The road is currently closed to all traffic.

