A woman suffered serious injuries when she was hit by a car in Leeds today.

The 20-year-old woman was struck by a silver VW Passat private hire vehicle at Hyde Park Corner at about 4.15am.

She was taken to Leeds General Infirmary for treatment.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident, which happened as the car was turning left into Woodhouse Street from Headingley Lane.

Anyone with information is asked to ring West Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting log reference 299 of March 17.