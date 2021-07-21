Woman saved from aftermath of car crash by fire service in Leeds
A woman was saved after becoming trapped in the aftermath of a car crash in Leeds on Tuesday.
The crash on Nippet Lane, Burmantofts took place shortly before 2pm.
Two cars were involved and one woman was trapped, West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said.
The woman was saved from the car by fire service personnel.
She was transferred to hospital by ambulance.
Appliances from Leeds Hunslet and Killingbeck attended.