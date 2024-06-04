Car crashes into tree near Elland Road in Leeds leaving female passenger with serious injuries
The 18-year-old driver was arrested following the crash on the A6110 Ring Road in Beeston near to the Elland Road junction at at 12.22am on Monday (June 3).
West Yorkshire Police are now appealing for witnesses.
A spokesperson said: “A black Seat Ibiza, which was travelling in the direction of the White Rose Shopping Centre, had left the carriageway and was in collision with a tree.
“An 18-year-old woman, who was a passenger in the vehicle, was taken to hospital with serious injuries that were not considered life threatening. Two other passengers, two men aged 18 and 19, received minor injuries.
“The driver, an 18-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and driving while over the specified limit for cannabis. He has been released under investigation and enquiries are ongoing.”
Any witnesses or anyone with relevant dashcam or CCTV footage is asked to contact PC 916 Robb at the Roads Policing Unit via 101 quoting reference 13240296562 or online using the livechat facility.