A woman has been left with serious injuries after a car crashed into a tree in Leeds.

The 18-year-old driver was arrested following the crash on the A6110 Ring Road in Beeston near to the Elland Road junction at at 12.22am on Monday (June 3).

West Yorkshire Police are now appealing for witnesses.

A spokesperson said: “A black Seat Ibiza, which was travelling in the direction of the White Rose Shopping Centre, had left the carriageway and was in collision with a tree.

The crash happened on the A6110 Ring Road in Beeston on Monday

“An 18-year-old woman, who was a passenger in the vehicle, was taken to hospital with serious injuries that were not considered life threatening. Two other passengers, two men aged 18 and 19, received minor injuries.

“The driver, an 18-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and driving while over the specified limit for cannabis. He has been released under investigation and enquiries are ongoing.”