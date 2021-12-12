Fire crews attended the incident at 12.40pm on Easy Road, Cross Green.

The crash involving two cars had left one woman trapped, it was confirmed.

The woman was rescued by the fire service.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fire service saved Leeds woman from car

She was then transported to hospital.

Crews from Hunslet Fire Station attended the incident.