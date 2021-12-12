Woman rescued after becoming trapped in Leeds car crash
The emergency services saved a woman trapped in a car after a crash in Leeds on Friday.
Sunday, 12th December 2021, 4:45 am
Fire crews attended the incident at 12.40pm on Easy Road, Cross Green.
The crash involving two cars had left one woman trapped, it was confirmed.
The woman was rescued by the fire service.
She was then transported to hospital.
Crews from Hunslet Fire Station attended the incident.
