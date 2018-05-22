Woman found 'murdered' at house in Leeds

Police are investigating after a 55-year-old woman was found dead at a property in Harehills.

Officers responded to a call raising concerns for the welfare of a couple living in an address on Berkeley Mount at 7.43pm last night.

They forced entry to the address and found the 55-year-old woman dead inside the property.

A 60-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of her murder. He remains in custody.

A scene is in place at the address to undergo forensic examination.

More in crime: Arrests made after ladders used to access Leeds property



Detective Chief Inspector Ian Scott, of West Yorkshire Police Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, said: “We believe this has been a domestic-related incident and we are not looking for anyone else in connection with the woman’s death, which we are treating as murder.

“We are carrying out enquiries to establish the full circumstances surrounding this incident and we would like to hear from anyone who has seen or heard anything at the property in the days leading up to when she was found or who has seen either of the couple during that period.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact HMET via 101 quoting Operation Pipebridge or call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.