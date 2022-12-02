Missing persons charity Locate International released the first forensic image earlier this year of the ‘Lady In The Thames’ – whose body was pulled from the river in 1977.

The charity said the image proved “hugely successful” and that the most significant information linked her to the Leeds area. There were 14 submissions of potential leads, one of which suggested she may have lodged in Leeds while at university.

The charity is now looking to residents and past students who were living in Leeds in the 1970s, particularly in 1977, and may have known the woman. A spokesperson said: “She left her lodgings unexpectedly, possibly heading for London, leaving all of her belongings behind; she never came back to collect them.

The forensic image released of 'The Lady In The Thames' earlier this year. Photo: Hew Morrison

"She was 5’6” tall, with brown eyes, and short brown hair. She was also smartly dressed, found wearing black trousers, a blue overcoat, black shoes and a red and white striped blouse.”

The body was found at the bottom of the stairs leading to the south bank of the Thames by Vauxhall Bridge.

Dave Grimstead, CEO and co-founder of Locate International said: “Despite this case being 45 years old, our experience tells us it can still be solved.

"The participation of local communities really is key, and any detail really may help us bring the vital clues needed to solve this mystery.”

