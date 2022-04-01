Woman dies after falling from a building in Tong Road Farnley in Leeds
A woman has been found dead after falling from a building this morning, police have confirmed.
By Richard Beecham
Friday, 1st April 2022, 2:36 pm
At 10.06am today, police were contacted by the ambulance service who had been called to an incident in Tong Road, Farnley, where a woman had been found following the fall.
She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Read More
Read MoreFive arrested and 18 motorbikes seized in targeted Swarcliffe and Seacroft polic...
A scene has been put place while enquiries are carried out into the incident but there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances.