Woman dies after falling from a building in Tong Road Farnley in Leeds

A woman has been found dead after falling from a building this morning, police have confirmed.

By Richard Beecham
Friday, 1st April 2022, 2:36 pm

At 10.06am today, police were contacted by the ambulance service who had been called to an incident in Tong Road, Farnley, where a woman had been found following the fall.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Tong Road, Farnley. (Pic: Google maps)

A scene has been put place while enquiries are carried out into the incident but there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances.

