Woman cut free from car which flipped onto its side in West Yorkshire
A woman had to be cut free from car that was carrying a toddler after it crashed and landed on its side.
The 50-year-old was extricated by the fire service, while the youngster was released from the vehicle prior to the emergency services arriving.
It happened just after 2pm on Warren Lane, Arthington, in Otley.
The toddler was “conscious and breathing”, while a 30-year-old male suffered head injuries.
All three casualties were left in the care of Yorkshire Ambulance Service.
No other vehicle was involved in the crash.