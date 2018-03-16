Win an Easter treat courtesy of Carluccio’s in Leeds

Carluccio’s is offering 12 lucky readers the chance to win a delicious Easter treat.

The international restaurant group - which has branches at Leeds Trinity and in Ilkley - is giving away a dozen Traditional Italian Sweet Colomba Cake and Prosecco bundles, each worth £24.95.

Made in Piemonte, Carluccio’s rich buttery colomba cake is made with sultanas, candied orange peel, iced with a hazelnut glaze and decorated with almonds. Each cake takes more than 20 hours to make.

Carluccio’s offers a unique blend of modern Italian all-day dining, deli and foodshop retailing artisanal Italian speciality foods.

Founded in 1999, Carluccio’s was named after founder, acclaimed cook, author and TV personality Antonio Carluccio.

The unique food shop sells everything from perfectly packaged gifts to store cupboard essentials with pesto, pasta, porcini, prosecco and preserves sharing shelf space with olive oils, balsamic vinegars, wines, biscuits and intense chocolates, all made in Italy using time-honoured recipes.

The brand has, since 2008, raised more than £1.75m through sales of its best-selling penne giardiniera for humanitarian charity Action Against Hunger. The firm chain has everything you need to celebrate Easter the Italian way - from Colomba and gianduja chocolate eggs produced in Piemonte to a marzipan lamb from Sicily. The goodies are available instore now, with selected products online at carluccios.com

To be in with a chance of winning a Traditional Italian Sweet Colomba Cake and Prosecco bundle, simply pick up a copy of Saturday’s Yorkshire Evening Post for details of how to enter.