Will this £160m tower be Leeds' tallest building yet?

Plans have been unveiled for a £160m skyscraper set to once again alter the Leeds skyline.

At more than 33 storeys - making it a rival to Bridgewater Place which at 32 storeys is currently the city’s tallest building - there will be a hotel, apartments, office space, a bar and restaurant, swimming pool, gym and retail facilities all under one roof.

Leeds-based property company Parklane is today releasing its vision for INC - a development which it says will be an “inclusive, contemporary and flexible” approach to living and working.

The proposed development site is on Wellington Street and will be showcased as one of Leeds City Region’s prime investment opportunities at MIPIM - a global property convention being held in Cannes, France next week.

Naveen Ahmed, Parklane director, said INC in Leeds had been designed to provide a step change to what was already available across the north of England.

“Our vision is not only developing world-class facilities, but creating a lifestyle that fits the aspirations of the innovative and dynamic businesses and people in our city,” he said.

“Our ambition is to create a stand-out building in the North, competing with schemes with a national and international profile. We want this landmark building to become an asset for the city.

“This development will be a concept that can be rolled out in other cities across the country and internationally.”

Architects BDP have been appointed to develop the design and Parklane are now in talks with investors and partners to attract funding and interest in the scheme which, over 45,000 square metres, will have a hotel with nearly 200 bedrooms, 163 apartments for private rent, pentehouses, a sky bar and underground parking.

Leeds City Region Enterprise Partnership (LEP) Chair Roger Marsh OBE said: “Wellington Street in Leeds has seen growing investment interest over the past few years and this part of the city has become a prime investment location for global businesses.

“The vision for INC in Leeds complements the investment opportunities we have in this part of the city and proposes a unique offer to businesses and people. I look forward to hearing more about this investment proposition as part of the Leeds City Region presence at MIPIM.”

Councillor Judith Blake, Leader of Leeds City Council, added: “We are seeing lots of interest in investing in Leeds, and it's very encouraging to see a Leeds-based developer bringing forward such ambitious proposals to create a new gateway into the city centre.”