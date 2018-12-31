Widow’s pride as tragic Otley motorbike racer’s organs provide legacy of life for others

The widow of a motorbike racer killed while competing in the sport he loved has told of her pride at knowing the donation of his organs gave the gift of life to other people.

Gavin Lupton, 37, from Otley, died after he came off his bike during the Dundrod 150 Challenge event in Northern Ireland in August last year.

Gavin Lupton.

Now his wife, Hannah, has spoken movingly about the loss of her husband – and revealed she has been contacted by two patients who were given a new future after receiving his organs.

The 42-year-old said: “The medical team advised that due to the swelling of his brain it was likely he would either pass away whilst in a coma or be kept alive with assisted breathing via a machine.

“In the end Gavin passed away peacefully one night which was a blessing as he never wanted to be kept alive with the aid of machines or be left seriously impaired for the rest of his life.

“Gavin’s consultant advised us that he had joined the organ donor register, we had discussed that he wanted to be a donor in the past but I was shocked that he had actually joined the register.

“All Gavin’s organs were donated except his corneas. I am so proud of my husband. It is comforting to know that even in his death he was able to help people.

“I have had a letter from the kidney recipient and the heart recipient and it has brought me so much peace knowing that he is living on in other people whilst also giving them a gift of life.”

Gavin was one of hundreds of organ donors honoured posthumously at a series of special award ceremonies over recent months.

Their families received the Order of St John Award for Organ Donation, given out in conjunction with NHS Blood and Transplant.

The Yorkshire Evening Post is backing the Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust’s Be A Hero campaign, which encourages people to join the organ donor register.