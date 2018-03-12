Why you could be fined £1,000 for making a rude hand gesture while driving

If you've ever suffered from a moment of road-rage while driving then just remember to keep your hands on the wheel.

Many of us have lost our temper while on the road; whether it's someone pulling out in front of you or beeping their horn.

For some motorists, the easiest and most immediate way to retaliate is by flipping the other driver the bird.

However, despite the overwhelming temptation to stick your middle up or flip the v's it's probably a good idea to take a breath before doing so.

That's because you could face prosecution for 'disorderly conduct' and hit with a maximum £1,000 fine.

Even the smallest hand gesture like this could fall under the Crime and Disorder Act 1998 and see you fined 75 per cent of your weekly salary.

According to the Metro, drivers could also be punished as this could fall under 'not being fully in control of your vehicle'.

The news follows a warning from police that drivers could lose their license and be prosecuted for vaping at the wheel.

Senior officers at Surrey Police warned motorists across the country that they could lose their licence for vaping behind the wheel.

Sussex Road Policing Unit said that it is up to the discretion of police officers to determine what they believe to be a potentially dangerous and distracting handheld electronic device.

The force reminded motorists that they must be in 'full and proper control' of their vehicle and that vaping could cause a dangerous distraction.

