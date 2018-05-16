Why these eight giant statues were on display in Leeds

A symbolic display of statues arrived in Leeds today to urge people to help with the fight against prostate cancer.

A charity brought the imposing display to Briggate to promote the March for Men, organised by Prostate Cancer UK to raise cash for better treatment and support for people affected by the disease.

One in eight men in the UK will he diagnosed with prostate cancer during their lifetime, and more than 470 Leeds men find out they have the illness every year.

The installation is touring the country to promote the March for Men, which will see a series of walks held around Roundhay Park on June 23.

At the Leeds event were Janet Daykin, 63, who lost her husband Mike to prostate cancer in 2010, and Brian Caldwell-White, who was diagnosed with the illness aged 41.

Mr Caldwell-White said: “Before any man undergoes treatment for prostate cancer he needs to be safe in knowledge that there is appropriate care on the other side to help him with the aftermath. The fact that some men don’t get access to any support whatsoever is shocking.”

James Beeby, Director of Fundraising at Prostate Cancer UK, said: “We are beating the drum even louder across the UK this year as we mobilise legions of our supporters.

“One man dies every 45 minutes from prostate cancer, and it is now the third biggest cancer killer in the UK, ahead of breast cancer.”

The Roundhay Park March for Men will include 2k, 5k and 10k distances. To find out more log on to www.prostatecanceruk.org

The installation is set to visit Liverpool, Manchester, Nottingham, Bristol and London on the rest of its tour.