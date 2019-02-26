Why police arrested four people in one night in Kirkstall, Leeds

West Yorkshire Police have arrested four separate offenders in just one night in the Leeds suburb of Kirkstall.

The first offender was arrested for breach of court bail.

The second was arrested on recall to prison.

The third and fourth suspects were arrested on suspicion of burglary and going equipped for burglary.

Going equipped is defined as when police arrest someone on suspicion of having equipment on them that they could be about to use for a break in.

West Yorkshire Police - Leeds West tweeted: "Keeping communities safer."

