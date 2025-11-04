Alwoodley Gates park and ride | Leeds City Council-WSP

Delayed plans for a 500-space park and ride to ease traffic congestion in north Leeds have been officially withdrawn.

Leeds City Council said a lack of funding was among reasons a planning application for the Alwoodley Gates project could not go ahead.

Parking spaces and a bus terminus would have been built on land off Harrogate Road.

A public consultation was held on the project, part of the Leeds Public Transport Improvement Programme for 2017-2022. and formal plans were lodged five years ago.

The council said it hoped to proceed with the project in future and was seeking alternative funding.

They said: “It was paused late in the programme due to funding being prioritised for other schemes and slow public transport recovery post-pandemic.

“Unfortunately in that time a number of environmental surveys required to support the application have expired, necessitating that the application be withdrawn.”

The park and ride was to be aimed at commuters travelling into the city centre from Harrogate and north Leeds suburbs.

It would have given buses priority along the A61 commuter route, helping to speed up public transport journey times and ease traffic jams.

Withdrawal of the planning application was formally confirmed in a November 3 decision notice.

The spokesperson said: “Leeds City Council still retains an ambition for a park and ride at this location in the future and is seeking alternate sources of funding.”