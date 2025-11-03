An historic stately home will be protected with new fire alarms after plans were agreed by the council.

Alarms and smoke detectors will be installed to boost safety at grade I-listed Temple Newsam House in Leeds.

Listed building consent had to be secured to install 13 devices in the visitor attraction and Temple Newsam Stables, itself grade II*-listed.

Leeds City Council said the alarms were needed following a fire risk assessment of the buildings at the Tudor-Jacobean house.

A council report said: “These would provide additional coverage to areas of the building, enhancing the current detection system that would notify staff and visitors within the building in the event of a fire.”

The report said any visual harm to the buildings was outweighed by the safety benefits.

It said: “As Temple Newsam operates as a popular public visitor destination, the fire alarms and smoke detectors would provide the necessary safety infrastructure for the lives of the general public and staff that attend the site.

“The works would also protect the listed structures themselves in the event of a fire, ensuring that fire safety measures are engaged at the earliest opportunity.”

The use of wireless equipment was among measures to protect the appearance of the buildings.

The report said: “The proposed development would result in a very minor amount of harm to the internal fabric of Temple Newsam House and Temple Newsam Stables.”