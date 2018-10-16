Who ya gonna call? Why Ghostbusters fans in Leeds won’t want to miss this photo opportunity

Film fans will be able to get up close and personal with an icon of the big screen in Leeds later this month.

The original ambulance as used by the Ghostbusters in the hit Hollywood movie is stopping off at The Core shopping centre on Wednesday, October 31, from 11 and 7pm.

Families are invited to have their photo taken with the car and all photos will be uploaded onto the Centre’s Facebook page with the photo receiving the most ‘likes’ will win a £50 shopping Voucher

“We anticipate that a lot of people will want to be photographed next to the famous Ghostbusters car,” says Denise Jeffery, centre manager at The Core.

“Over the Half Term holiday, we will be screening family friendly films on our large TV screens every day at 3pm,” continues Denise. “We will, of course, be showing the Ghostbusters film on Halloween to coincide with the arrival of the car. Other films we will be showing include Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, Paddington 2, Mary Poppins, Toy Story, The Lion King, Despicable Me and Hotel Transylvania.”

For more info visit: www.thecoreleeds.co.uk