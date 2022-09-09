Who now replaces Charles as first in line to the throne? Who else is in line after Queen Elizabeth II’s death?
As King Charles III takes to the throne, the order of those in line has now changed. Here’s everything you need to know about the royal line of Succession.
King Charles III is now officially the new monarch after Her Majesty The Queen died on Thursday 8 September.
Buckingham Palace announced Queen Elizabeth II had died peacefully at Balmoral on Thursday afternoon.
The former Prince of Wales is now the new King, with the choice of title the first official decision made by His Majesty.
The new King could have chosen any of his four names - Charles, Philip, Arthur, or George - but he has decided to stick with Charles.
Next in line to the throne was of course Charles, but with a change in monarch comes a shift in the royal line of Succession.
Here’s everything you need to know about who is now first in line for the throne, and who else will follow after the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
Who now replaces Charles as first in line to the throne?
Prince William, Duke of Cornwall and Cambridge, is now first in line to the throne after King Charles III. He is Charles’ eldest son.
Prince William will become the new Prince of Wales once conferred on by his father, taking on the role left vacant by the new King.
If Charles abdicates the throne, it will go straight to William, and he would then become King William V.
Who else is in line to the throne to succeed King Charles III?
Prince George
Son of Prince William, grandson of King Charles III, and great-grandson of Queen Elizabeth II – Prince George is second in line to the throne.
Princess Charlotte
Daughter of Prince William, granddaughter of King Charles III, and great-granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth II – Princess Charlotte is third in line to the throne.
Prince Louis
Son of Prince William, grandson of King Charles III, and great-grandson of Queen Elizabeth II – Prince Louis is fourth in line to the throne.
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Son of King Charles III, and grandson of Queen Elizabeth II – Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex is fifth in line to the throne.
Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor
Son of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, grandson of King Charles III, and great-grandson of Queen Elizabeth II – Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor is sixth in line to the throne.
Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor
Daughter of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, granddaughter of King Charles III, and great-granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth II – Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor is seventh in line to the throne.