Who is Shipwrecked 2019 contestant Jaden and where is he from?

Shipwrecked is back!!! The reality TV show has returned to our screens for the first time since 2009 with a Leeds lad as a contestant. Oh yes.

The show is bringing its special brand of castaway-meets-Love Island magic to a whole new generation of viewers, with a new cast of islanders.

The programme features two teams competing with each other for new members to join their ranks at the lagoon on the Cook island of Aitutaki, with the largest team winning a cash prize of £50,000 at the end.

So who is the Leeds’ lad?

His name is Jaden Richards and he is from Farsley. The 19-year-old works as a mechanical engineer, and ladies, he is single!

Have I seen him before?

Maybe if your from Farsley, or were a big fan of Vine. The castaway says his biggest claim to fame before Shipwrecked was making funny videos on Vine with his mates.

What’s he like on the show?

Well at 19 he is one of the youngest contestants, but doesn’t come across that way.

He said: “Everyone I hang around with is a bit older so I think that’s pushed my mental age up quite a bit. I can hold my own and can seem like the adult in a situation even when there are older people around me.”

Now he is back from the Island (sorry to spoil the magic of television) Jaden says he misses the place. He said: “It’s hard to put it into words, but I miss the clear headspace we were in. “Not having any clue what was happening in the outside world and having no worries. It’s like being reborn a bit. It’s like being reborn into a different world.”

Reborn into a different world? Sounds a bit deep…

Well he does say his philosophy in life is to “do whatever’s on your mind and say what’s on your mind. Holding anything back just affects you negatively.”

Okay then. What do his friends and family think of him going on the show?

You’d think they’d be worried as the longest time he had been away from home before the show was two weeks with the lads in Malia, but they’re right behind him.

His mum encouraged him to apply as she used to watch it, Jaden himself was probably too young for the original series.

When is Shipwrecked on TV?

Shipwrecked started on Monday 28th January on E4, and continues every weeknight at 9.00pm