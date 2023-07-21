Whitehall Road: Man dies after fall from Leeds building
Detectives are investigating after a man died after falling from a building in Leeds.
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 21st Jul 2023, 07:39 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Jul 2023, 07:39 BST
Police received a call just after 2pm yesterday (July 20) regarding a concern for safety after a man had “fallen from height" from a building on Whitehall Road.
Emergency services attended the scene where the man was sadly found deceased.
A spokesman for West Yorkshire Police said Leeds District CID are continuing to investigate the death.