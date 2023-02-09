Whitehall Road Leeds incident: Woman taken to hospital after being hit by bus
A woman has been taken to hospital after being hit by a bus in Leeds city centre.
Police received a report of a crash involving a bus and pedestrian on Whitehall Road at 1:53pm today (February 9) and police have confirmed a woman has been taken to hospital for further treatment.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “This was a report of a collision involving a bus and a pedestrian which was received at 1:53pm today. The pedestrian (a woman) has been taken to hospital for further treatment. Enquiries continuing at the scene.”