Whitehall Road Leeds incident: Woman taken to hospital after being hit by bus

A woman has been taken to hospital after being hit by a bus in Leeds city centre.

By Tom Coates
17 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 9th Feb 2023, 4:07pm

Police received a report of a crash involving a bus and pedestrian on Whitehall Road at 1:53pm today (February 9) and police have confirmed a woman has been taken to hospital for further treatment.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “This was a report of a collision involving a bus and a pedestrian which was received at 1:53pm today. The pedestrian (a woman) has been taken to hospital for further treatment. Enquiries continuing at the scene.”

The incident occurred on Whitehall Road in Leeds.
