Residents in south west Leeds are being urged to keep windows shut following a large fire.

Firefighters were rushed to a waste management company in the Whitehall Industrial Estate, near Farnley, shortly after 12.23am today (Friday November 24).

Ten crews were dispatched following a report of a fire in the Ashfield Way site, off Whitehall Road, from Leeds, Hunslet, Bradford, Rastrick and Killingbeck fire stations.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service (WYFRS) confirmed on its website there were concerns about “hazardous materials”. The response was quickly scaled back to five crews, and by 7am all firefighters had left the scene.

Firefighters were called to a waste management company in Ashfield Way, off Whitehall Road (Photo by Google/Inset National World)

Residents living nearby were urged to keep windows and doors shut “due to smoke” and “other possible toxicity” in the air.