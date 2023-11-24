Whitehall Road Leeds fire: Firefighters tackle 'hazardous' blaze at Ashfield Way waste management company
and live on Freeview channel 276
Firefighters were rushed to a waste management company in the Whitehall Industrial Estate, near Farnley, shortly after 12.23am today (Friday November 24).
Ten crews were dispatched following a report of a fire in the Ashfield Way site, off Whitehall Road, from Leeds, Hunslet, Bradford, Rastrick and Killingbeck fire stations.
West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service (WYFRS) confirmed on its website there were concerns about “hazardous materials”. The response was quickly scaled back to five crews, and by 7am all firefighters had left the scene.
Residents living nearby were urged to keep windows and doors shut “due to smoke” and “other possible toxicity” in the air.
In an update issued this morning, a fire spokesperson said: “Residents are advised to continue to keep doors and windows shut while the smoke cloud clears.”