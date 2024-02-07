Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police received reports around 6pm yesterday (Tuesday, February 6) of a crash involving a car and a motorbike on Whitehall Road in the city centre.

Officers attended the scene and found the man who was riding the motorbike had been injured in the crash, a West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said.

A man riding a motorbike was taken to hospital on Tuesday after crashing with a car on Whitehall Road. Picture by Google

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The man was taken to hospital by ambulance service for treatment of his injuries, which were not found to have been life-threatening.