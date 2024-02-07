Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Whitehall Road incident: Motorcyclist taken to hospital after crash with car on busy Leeds city centre road

A man was rushed to hospital after a crash between a motorbike and a car on a busy Leeds city centre road.
Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 7th Feb 2024, 08:37 GMT
Police received reports around 6pm yesterday (Tuesday, February 6) of a crash involving a car and a motorbike on Whitehall Road in the city centre.

Officers attended the scene and found the man who was riding the motorbike had been injured in the crash, a West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said.

A man riding a motorbike was taken to hospital on Tuesday after crashing with a car on Whitehall Road. Picture by GoogleA man riding a motorbike was taken to hospital on Tuesday after crashing with a car on Whitehall Road. Picture by Google
The man was taken to hospital by ambulance service for treatment of his injuries, which were not found to have been life-threatening.

Whitehall Road was temporarily closed while the incident was cleared up, causing disruption to the usually busy street.

