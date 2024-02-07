Whitehall Road incident: Motorcyclist taken to hospital after crash with car on busy Leeds city centre road
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police received reports around 6pm yesterday (Tuesday, February 6) of a crash involving a car and a motorbike on Whitehall Road in the city centre.
Officers attended the scene and found the man who was riding the motorbike had been injured in the crash, a West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said.
Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to the Yorkshire Evening Post’s free emails
The man was taken to hospital by ambulance service for treatment of his injuries, which were not found to have been life-threatening.
Whitehall Road was temporarily closed while the incident was cleared up, causing disruption to the usually busy street.