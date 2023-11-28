White Rose Leeds: Police and ambulance called to 'medical incident' at south Leeds shopping centre
Emergency services have responded to a medical incident at the White Rose Shopping Centre in Leeds.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
A large number of police and ambulance crews were spotted at the scene this afternoon with a spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police confirming to the Yorkshire Evening Post that they were responding to a “medical incident”.
The White Rose, one of the largest and most popular shopping destinations in Leeds, remains open as normal.