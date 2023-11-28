Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING

White Rose Leeds: Police and ambulance called to 'medical incident' at south Leeds shopping centre

Emergency services have responded to a medical incident at the White Rose Shopping Centre in Leeds.
Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 28th Nov 2023, 17:01 GMT
Updated 28th Nov 2023, 17:01 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A large number of police and ambulance crews were spotted at the scene this afternoon with a spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police confirming to the Yorkshire Evening Post that they were responding to a “medical incident”.

The White Rose, one of the largest and most popular shopping destinations in Leeds, remains open as normal.

Related topics:PoliceLeedsWhite Rose Shopping CentreWest Yorkshire PoliceYorkshire Evening Post