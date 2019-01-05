Where to recycle your Christmas tree in Leeds

If you bought a real Christmas Tree this year it will probably be time to recycle it this weekend.

Tradition dictates that the Christmas tree and decorations should be taken down on the Twelfth Night, 12 days after Christmas Day January 5, though others argue it should remain up until the following day, January 6.

Real Christmas trees should be taken to your nearest recycling site (tip) and put in the green waste skips.

Make sure that all decorations are removed before putting your tree in the skip as they will be composted and made in to soil conditioner for use in land restoration projects.

There are several tips and recycling centres around Leeds;

Kirkstall - Evanston Avenue, Kirkstall,Leeds LS4 2HR​​​ open 8am to 4pm

Meanwood - Meanwood Road, Meanwood, Leeds LS7 2LP​​​​​ open 8am to 4pm

Middleton - Holmewell Road, Middleton, Leeds LS10 4TQ open 8am to 4pm

Otley - Bradford Road, Otley, LS21 3DN​​ open 8am to 4pm

Pudsey - Richardshaw Road, Grangefield Industrial Estate, Pudsey LS28 6LG​​ open 8am to 4pm

Seacroft - Limewood Road, Seacroft, Leeds LS14 1LU open 8am to 4pm

Wetherby - Thorp Arch Industrial Estate, Leeds LS23 7BJ open 8am to 4pm

Yeadon - Milner's Road, Yeadon, Leeds LS19 7JE open 8am to 4pm

Residents with the following postcodes can help raise money for St. Gemma’s Hospice and have their trees collected from their doorstep. The hospice collects trees from LS6, LS7, LS8, LS13, LS14, LS15, LS16, LS17, LS18, LS19, LS28, in return for a donation, which can be registered online at St Gemma's Hospice Christmas tree collection. Collection dates are between 8 and 12 January.

Alternatively you could burn it – according to the Carbon Trust, it’s better for the environment than it is to throw it in the bin.