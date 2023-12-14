Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Wetherby Road Scarcroft incident: Police vehicle involved in car crash on Leeds road

Emergency services were called to an incident involving a police car on Thursday.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 14th Dec 2023, 15:27 GMT
At 11.11am today (December 14), West Yorkshire Police were called to a report of a crash involving a police car and another vehicle on Wetherby Road in Scarcroft.

Three people received medical attention at the scene, and injuries appear to be minor.

Both vehicles has since been recovered.

