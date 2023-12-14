Wetherby Road Scarcroft incident: Police vehicle involved in car crash on Leeds road
Emergency services were called to an incident involving a police car on Thursday.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
At 11.11am today (December 14), West Yorkshire Police were called to a report of a crash involving a police car and another vehicle on Wetherby Road in Scarcroft.
Three people received medical attention at the scene, and injuries appear to be minor.
Both vehicles has since been recovered.