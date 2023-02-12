Wetherby: Firefighters called to house blaze and find bedroom 'fully involved in the fire'
Fire crews were called to a house fire in Wetherby and found a bedroom had become “fully involved”.
By Charles Gray
21 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 12th Feb 2023, 8:11am
West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to reports of a property fire on Sandbeck Close at 9.33pm last night (Saturday).
In their log of the incident they wrote: “On arrival this was a bedroom fully involved in fire, crews used 2 hose reels and 4 breathing apparatus.
“Oxygen therapy was given to the occupier by the fire service due to smoke inhalation and an ambulance was requested.”