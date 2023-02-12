News you can trust since 1890
Wetherby: Firefighters called to house blaze and find bedroom 'fully involved in the fire'

Fire crews were called to a house fire in Wetherby and found a bedroom had become “fully involved”.

By Charles Gray
21 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 12th Feb 2023, 8:11am

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to reports of a property fire on Sandbeck Close at 9.33pm last night (Saturday).

In their log of the incident they wrote: “On arrival this was a bedroom fully involved in fire, crews used 2 hose reels and 4 breathing apparatus.

“Oxygen therapy was given to the occupier by the fire service due to smoke inhalation and an ambulance was requested.”

Crews from three fire stations rushed to tackle the blaze.
Wetherby