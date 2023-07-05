Wetherby charity boss scoops humanitarian honour

Wetherby in Support of the Elderly (WiSE) Chief Operating Officer Mark Dobson has been granted Lions Clubs International’s highest honour - the Melvin Jones Fellowship - for consistently displaying humanitarian qualities such as generosity, compassion and concern for those less fortunate.

Mark, who is also an independent Leeds City Councillor, recently stood down as president of the Garforth and District division of the club, which has more than 48,000 branches and 1.4 million members worldwide.

“I am delighted to receive this amazing honour- especially as I was picked and nominated from members of my own club, which makes the award all the more special,” said Mark.

Mark Dobson has been honoured for his humanitarian work.

"I was proud to be president during the club’s 50th year and grateful for the support local people give me during my work with the club.”

Garforth & District Lions club operate in town of Garforth and surrounding villages.