Wetherby: Air ambulance and emergency crews respond to reports of an injured teenager in wooded area near Leeds

An air ambulance was deployed to a wooded area near Leeds following reports of an injured teenager.
Charles Gray
By Charles Gray
Published 26th Sep 2023, 13:58 BST
Updated 26th Sep 2023, 14:04 BST
Emergency crews were seen operating at the site off of Deighton Road in Wetherby yesterday (Monday) afternoon.

A spokesperson for Yorkshire Ambulance Service said: “An emergency call was received at 5.23pm on Monday afternoon to report an injured teenager in a wooded area off Deighton Road, Wetherby.

"An ambulance and air ambulance were dispatched to the scene and one patient was conveyed to hospital.”

