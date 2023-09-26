Wetherby: Air ambulance and emergency crews respond to reports of an injured teenager in wooded area near Leeds
An air ambulance was deployed to a wooded area near Leeds following reports of an injured teenager.
Emergency crews were seen operating at the site off of Deighton Road in Wetherby yesterday (Monday) afternoon.
A spokesperson for Yorkshire Ambulance Service said: “An emergency call was received at 5.23pm on Monday afternoon to report an injured teenager in a wooded area off Deighton Road, Wetherby.
"An ambulance and air ambulance were dispatched to the scene and one patient was conveyed to hospital.”