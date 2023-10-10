The Fellowship for British Hairdressing has announced a Leeds academy as their new Centre of Excellence.

The Westrow Academy on Briggate will be The Fellowship’s second Centre of Excellence, joining West Suffolk College.

The Leeds academy was announced as a Centre of Excellence after having had an active relationship with The Fellowship of British Hairdressing, with the facilities inspected to ensure the highest standards of hairdressing training and education is provided.

As a Centre of Excellence, all students at the academy will gain Fellowship memberships, which will allow them to gain access to events and training access across the UK to enhance their college education.

CEO for The Fellowship for British Hairdressing, Barry Stephens, said of the new Centre of Excellence: “We are elated to have the Westrow Academy as our second centre of excellence.

“The Academy has supported us significantly over the years, hosting events and educational days/evenings and since its opening in 2014, it has become one of the most established and recognised training facilities in the UK known for its incredible training policies and education team.

“We look forward to working with them further and giving the Academy students more opportunities to develop their hairdressing skills and knowledge.”

A ribbon cutting ceremony will be held on Tuesday October 17 at approximately 5pm.

