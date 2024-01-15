Westgate Otley: Man left with serious injuries in Leeds after being hit by pick-up truck in Waitrose car park
A man in his 60s was left with serious injuries after he was hit by a pick-up truck in a Waitrose car park.
The crash, which was reported shortly after 11am yesterday (January 14), saw police rush to the supermarket in Westgate, Otley.
An ambulance crew took the pedestrian to hospital, where he was treated for his serious injuries. He is now in a stable condition.
The driver of the Ford Ranger pick-up truck was interviewed by police after voluntarily attending. Enquiries into the incident are ongoing.