A Castleford trampoline park will remain closed today after it caught fire over the weekend.

Fire crews were called to Gravity Trampoline Park at Xscape Yorkshire yesterday afternoon (20 August) following reports of an electrical fire.

Posting on social media, Xscape Yorkshire wrote: “We can confirm that Gravity Trampoline Park will not open today, Sunday 21 August, following an electrical fire yesterday.

"The Gravity team is working hard to reopen as soon as possible.

Gravity is making contact with pre-booked visitors. You can also contact Gravity direct: [email protected] – please bear with Gravity, they are receiving a high volume of enquiries.”