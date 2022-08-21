News you can trust since 1890
West Yorkshire trampoline park remains closed after electrical fire this weekend

A trampoline park in West Yorkshire has announced it will be closed today after a fire this weekend.

By Abi Whistance
Sunday, 21st August 2022, 12:33 pm
Fire crews were called to Gravity Trampoline Park at Xscape Yorkshire yesterday afternoon (20 August) following reports of an electrical fire.

Posting on social media, Xscape Yorkshire wrote: “We can confirm that Gravity Trampoline Park will not open today, Sunday 21 August, following an electrical fire yesterday.

"The Gravity team is working hard to reopen as soon as possible.

Gravity is making contact with pre-booked visitors. You can also contact Gravity direct: [email protected] – please bear with Gravity, they are receiving a high volume of enquiries.”

Other activity sites at Xscape in Castleford, including Gravity Rocks and Aerial Adventures, remain open as usual.

