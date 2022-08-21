West Yorkshire trampoline park remains closed after electrical fire this weekend
A trampoline park in West Yorkshire has announced it will be closed today after a fire this weekend.
A Castleford trampoline park will remain closed today after it caught fire over the weekend.
Fire crews were called to Gravity Trampoline Park at Xscape Yorkshire yesterday afternoon (20 August) following reports of an electrical fire.
Posting on social media, Xscape Yorkshire wrote: “We can confirm that Gravity Trampoline Park will not open today, Sunday 21 August, following an electrical fire yesterday.
Most Popular
-
1
West Yorkshire Police join national manhunt for 'dangerous' Manchester murder suspect
-
2
Leeds bowlers set a trap for nuisance teenagers after "unprecedented" levels of theft and vandalism
-
3
Caught on camera Leeds: Police need to speak to these people right now
-
4
Wakefield woman plans trip of a lifetime after scooping National Lottery Set For Life draw
-
5
Man arrested and gun recovered following report of crash in Armley area of Leeds
"The Gravity team is working hard to reopen as soon as possible.
Gravity is making contact with pre-booked visitors. You can also contact Gravity direct: [email protected] – please bear with Gravity, they are receiving a high volume of enquiries.”
Other activity sites at Xscape in Castleford, including Gravity Rocks and Aerial Adventures, remain open as usual.